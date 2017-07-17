Smith County Commissioner announces re-election intentions

A Smith County Commissioner has announced that he plans to seek another term with Precinct 2.

Cary Nix announced his intentions to seek re-election on Monday afternoon.

Nix says he has enjoyed her service to the citizens of Smith County and Precinct 2.

"I look forward to working with the new leadership we have on the commissioner's court as we continue to address the needs of this growing county," says Nix.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.