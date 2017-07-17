Southbound lanes of Troup Highway closed after 18 wheeler overturns

An 18 wheeler overturned on Troup Highway Monday afternoon and is still blocking traffic on Troup Highway.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m.

The driver of the semi was reportedly turning left onto Troup Highway from the loop and overturned. Tyler Police say he was uninjured.

All lanes of Loop 323 are now open. All southbound lanes of Troup Highway, south of the loop will be closed for another 2-3 hours. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

Police say crews are working to right the 18-wheeler and reload it.

