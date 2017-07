All lanes of traffic are now open again after an 18 wheeler overturned on Troup Highway Monday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m.

The driver of the semi was reportedly turning left onto Troup Highway from the loop and overturned. Tyler Police say he was uninjured.

All southbound lanes of Troup Highway, south of the loop were closed for several hours while crews worked to right the 18-wheeler and reload it.

