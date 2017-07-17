Pittsburg woman dies in one-vehicle crash near Gilmer

A Pittsburg woman was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash.

Latonya Champion, 42, of Pittsburg, died during the collision, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

At 9:07 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the crash, which occurred about a mile south of Gilmer on Highway 271.

A preliminary report shows that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 271 when the driver slammed on their brakes to avoid a slow-moving vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and landed on its right side.

The driver was identified as Deshanda Green, 31, of Pittsburg.

Three passengers were in Green's vehicle, including Champion, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl. Dark said the driver and the passengers were not transported to a hospital.

Champion was transported to a hospital in Longview and later pronounced dead.

