DPS Identifies man in fatal Harrison County ATV wreck

The Department of Public Safety has identified the man killed in a single vehicle ATV wreck in Harrison County.

According to DPS, the wreck happened Saturday around 2:20 am on Boards Ferry Road, 8.7 miles south of Marshall. They say the preliminary report states, 40 year old Garfield Williams of Marshall was driving his ATV south on the road in the grass when he attempted to enter the roadway from a ditch.

They say at that point, Williams’ ATV struck a culvert at the end of a driveway. They say Williams lost control of the ATV and the impact caused the ATV to flip over. Williams, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected on to the pavement and was pronounced dead at the scene by a JP.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.

