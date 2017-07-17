DPS increases reward for leads in 2002 Cherokee County murder

From the Texas Department of Public Safety's Office:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving the 2002 murder of Dennis Matlock and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced.

On Jan. 16, 2002, Dennis Matlock was found deceased in his residence in Reklaw, a small town near Rusk in Cherokee County. An autopsy revealed Dennis died from a combination of injuries, including blunt force and stab wounds. Matlock, 44, was a long-time resident of Cherokee County and is survived by his mother, as well as extended family in the Cherokee County area. No arrests have been made. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers recently began offering rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Ranger cold case website at:http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured each month in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.