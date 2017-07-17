Cowboys RB Elliot involved in incident at bar

Dallas police are investigating an incident at a bar allegedly involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot, according to ESPN.

The sports network reports that Dallas Police Department says officers were dispatched to a bar in the city about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

"A 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted but could not identify who assaulted him. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," ESPN reports.

Adam Schefter, a sports personality for the network, tweeted a photo Monday of a statement from the police department.

Statement from Dallas police regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/AIObmC8uqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no charges have been filed.

NFL.com reports that NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

Per @NFLprguy on #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott’s recent incident: “We are aware of the matter and looking into it to understand the facts.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2017

Elliot is currently at the center of an investigation into domestic abuse allegations.

