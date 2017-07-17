Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the lower to mid 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A few spots of patchy, dense fog this morning; otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to start the work week. Partly cloudy this afternoon with another slight chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will be near average in the lower to mid-90s with light southeasterly winds. Any showers that develop will diminish by evening. Mostly clear skies to start Tuesday becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. A slight chance for isolated afternoon showers again Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s. Much the same for Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s by afternoon with one or two isolated showers popping up and then dying out by evening. Chances for rain are gone after the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with very light winds and hot, humid afternoons. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.