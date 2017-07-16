Stolen dog returned, reunites with family

Samuel Shipley was running around the playground with Emma on Sunday. His beagle was stolen on July 3rd, but has not been found yet. (Source: Ashley Shipley)

The family has decided not to press charges against the thief. (Source: KLTV)

Emma Enright was reunited with her dog Lulu on Sunday. (Source: KLTV)

One week after a blind puppy was stolen from an East Texas yard, it's returned.

Lulu, an eight month old black lab, belongs to the Enright family. They live in Whitehouse and were shocked last week to find her stolen from their side yard.

"I've been thinking about her all week," seven-year-old Emma Enright said.

So it was to Emma's surprise on Sunday afternoon when she went to the Whitehouse City Park with her mom, Amanda, then saw her dad pull up in his silver pickup and set Lulu down from the backseat.

Emma watched the dog approach from the top of a slide, then she slid down into the wood chipped playground and ran toward the dog.

"She got her baby back," Emma's mom Amanda Enright said. "It's heartwarming."

Emma's dad Trey Enright says a family member received a call this week from the person who stole the dog, saying they would return it.

"We didn't ask questions," he said. "We just wanted the dog back."

And so they set a meeting place and the dog was returned Saturday. After a quick checkup and a bath, the family felt comfortable to have Lulu back in their home. The family decided not to press charges against the thief.

"We're just happy she's home," Amanda Enright said.

But just as Emma was reunited with her dog, another mom on the playground approached Amanda.

"It's hard to tell a four-year-old that she may not come back," Ashley Shipley said.

Ashley Shipley's son Samuel is running around with Emma, going down slides, playing tic tac toe and steering the wheel of the model school bus that's on the playground. And it so happens his dog was stolen recently too.

"We've put signs out," Shipley said, "We looked in ditches, went down roads, knocked on doors. We just haven't been able to find her."

The young beagle pup wears a training collar that keeps it from straying past the Shipley's property, which leads her to believe the dog was stolen. The family woke up on July 4th to find it wasn't in the front where they put it out the night before.

"She was gone," Shipley said.

No police report has been filed, but the Shipley's have unsuccessfully posted signs around town. Many were knocked out with rain and wind, and they plan to repost them soon.

