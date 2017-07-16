Gohmert speaks on affordable health care

One East Texas congressman says it’s time to do what they've been elected to do.

Congressman Louie Gohmert was in Kilgore this weekend to take part in their continuing celebration of the nation’s independence month.

Gohmert spoke to locals about numerous problems that continue to plague the Trump administration and the congress. And the top contested issue is the health care act.

"We have got to do those things that we promised. We promised to repeal Obamacare and we have got to have a structure in place that will dramatically

bring down the cost of healthcare," Gohmert said.

The congressional budget office had been scheduled to release an analysis Monday on the Senate's health care bill, including estimated cost and scope of insurance coverage.

But the senate budget committee said the release had been postponed. The committee said further information and updates will be provided as appropriate.



