Lulu is back home

Tonight at 10, Bob Hallmark will have a new report on the fiery crash that killed an elderly East Texas woman in Gregg county.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith says rain will come to a close this evening, and tomorrow we will wake up mostly dry weather where you live. She'll have a full forecast for you tonight at 10.

We have a good news update on the blind puppy that was taken from a Smith county family's home. Doug Murray will have a new report on Lulu tonight at 10.

