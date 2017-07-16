Child transported to hospital after near drowning at Hill Creek Park

A child was transported to the hospital after nearly drowning at an East Texas park Sunday.More >>
Music, horseback riding, and an old fashioned food fair contest marked the celebration of small town life and patriotism in one East Texas city.More >>
The Longview Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal incident that involved a train and a vehicle.More >>
John Tyler is showing off its "Beast Texas" muscles this weekend at the USA Football national 7 on 7 tournament in Frisco. The Lions went 6 and 1 in pool play on Friday and claimed the third seed out of 16 teams in the championship bracket Saturday afternoon. And how about this. JT made a run all the way to the title game by winning its first three championship bracket contests.More >>
