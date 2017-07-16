Child transported to hospital after near drowning at Hill Creek - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Child transported to hospital after near drowning at Hill Creek Park

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A child was transported to the hospital after nearly drowning at an East Texas park Sunday. 

According to Smith County Game Warden Brad Clark, around 4 p.m. they received the call of a possible drowning at Hill Creek Park in Whitehouse. 

Clark said that the child was near drowning and was transported to a local hospital. 

The child's condition is unknown at this time but Clark said she is being treated. 

The cause of the drowning remains under investigation. 

The Smith County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Police Department, and Whitehouse Police and Fire Departments responded. 

