Longview Police identify victim in fatal incident involving vehicle and train

The Longview Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal incident that involved a train and a vehicle.

Early Sunday morning, I-20 was reopened after police and fire responded to the incident which happened around 11:45 Saturday night.

Police say a 1990's model black Chevy Silverado, driven by 77 year-old Nelda Holland Cooper of Troup, was driving westbound on I-20 when the vehicle left the roadway of I-20 and fell to the railroad tracks near Estes Parkway, striking a train that was not moving. The vehicle did catch fire and police say the investigator identified a partial VIN number which helped in the identification of the vehicle and the occupant.

According to the Longview Police all of I-20 just west of Estes Parkway was shut down and traffic was diverted. The eastbound lanes were reopened around 1:30 a.m.

The Longview Police Department is still investigating the incident and are asking for anyone to contact them at 903-237-1170 if you have any information that would help them determine a cause.

KLTV will continue to update this story as those details become available.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.