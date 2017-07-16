I-20 reopens in Longview after incident involving vehicle and tr - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

I-20 reopens in Longview after incident involving vehicle and train

By Kendyl Turner, GMET Weekend Producer
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

I-20 in Longview has reopened after Police and the Fire Department responded to an incident on Interstate 20 around 11:45 Saturday night involving a vehicle and a train.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway of I-20 and fell to the railroad tracks near Estes Parkway and struck a train that was not moving.  The vehicle did catch fire and they say the Longview Fire Department worked on making the scene secure. At this time, they say there is no indication of the vehicle, or the occupant of the vehicle.

According to the Longview Police twitter account all of I-20 just west of Estes Parkway was shut down and traffic was diverted. The eastbound lanes were reopened around 1:30 a.m.

The Longview Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time but KLTV is actively following the scene and will post updates as they become available.

