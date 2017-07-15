Jeff Traylor excited for 2017 season with SMU

At the college level, SEC media days took place this week, The Big 12 kicks off its media days on Monday as does the American Athletic Conference. Before he starts the grind of the 2017 season with SMU, associate head coach Jeff Traylor was back in his hometown of Gilmer earlier this week to help put on the 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy.



Traylor covered a wide variety of topics with the media, including his high expectations for the Mustangs this year. Teaming up with fellow East Texan and third year head coach Chad Morris, Traylor is excited about making SMU a contender.



