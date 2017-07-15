John Tyler advances to national 7 on 7 tournament title game - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

John Tyler advances to national 7 on 7 tournament title game

John Tyler advanced to the ttle game at the national 7 on 7 tournament. John Tyler advanced to the ttle game at the national 7 on 7 tournament.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

John Tyler is showing off its "Beast Texas" muscles this weekend at the USA Football national 7 on 7 tournament in Frisco.

The Lions went 6 and 1 in pool play on Friday and claimed the third seed out of 16 teams in the championship bracket Saturday afternoon.

And how about this. JT made a run all the way to the title game by winning its first three championship bracket contests. The Lions did lose to Mesquite Poteet in the title game, but still quite the showing for Cujo.

