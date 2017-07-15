John Tyler advances to national 7 on 7 tournament title game

This year's Aaron Ross football camp technically got started Friday night as 15 lucky kids went on a shopping spree with the two-time Super Bowl winner at Academy Sports. The end goal was simple, stock up on apparel to look sharp on Saturday at Rose Stadium. Ross and the campers hit the field at 9 o'clock for the annual event.More >>
John Tyler is showing off its "Beast Texas" muscles this weekend at the USA Football national 7 on 7 tournament in Frisco. The Lions went 6 and 1 in pool play on Friday and claimed the third seed out of 16 teams in the championship bracket Saturday afternoon. And how about this. JT made a run all the way to the title game by winning its first three championship bracket contests.More >>
Back in the 2007 NFL Draft, Ross was selected in the first round by the Giants and went onto play five seasons in New York before jumping to Jacksonville and then back to the Giants. Point is, having been through the fire, Ross has a good message for the dozen or so East Texans including recent first round pick Patrick Mahomes and second round selection Tyus Bowser ..More >>
