Aaron Ross has message for East Texas NFL rookies

Back in the 2007 NFL Draft, Ross was selected in the first round by the Giants and went onto play five seasons in New York before jumping to Jacksonville

and then back to the Giants.

Point is, having been through the fire, Ross has a good message for the dozen or so East Texans including recent first round pick Patrick Mahomes and second round selection Tyus Bowser who are about to participate in their first NFL training camp.

"Just go in there with open ears," Ross said. "Don't go in there trying to prove yourself, because you have already proven you belong. So just go in there take advice from the veterans, listen to the coaches, pay attention to the playbook, and do the little things. Take care of your body. That is one of the main things that I had to learn my second and third year. Your body gets older, it takes a beating throughout the year and throughout the offseason, so my message is be prepared for a long season."



