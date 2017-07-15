Aaron Ross has message for East Texas NFL rookies - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Aaron Ross has message for East Texas NFL rookies

Aaron Ross has a good message for East Texas NFL rookies. Aaron Ross has a good message for East Texas NFL rookies.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Back in the 2007 NFL Draft, Ross was selected in the first round by the Giants and went onto play five seasons in New York before jumping to Jacksonville
and then back to the Giants.

Point is, having been through the fire, Ross has a good message for the dozen or so East Texans including recent first round pick Patrick Mahomes and second round selection Tyus Bowser who are about to participate in their first NFL training camp.

"Just go in there with open ears," Ross said. "Don't go in there trying to prove yourself, because you have already proven you belong. So just go in there take advice from the veterans, listen to the coaches, pay attention to the playbook, and do the little things. Take care of your body. That is one of the main things that I had to learn my second and third year. Your body gets older, it takes a beating throughout the year and throughout the offseason, so my message is be prepared for a long season."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Aaron Ross puts on annual football camp in Tyler

    Aaron Ross puts on annual football camp in Tyler

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:09:13 GMT
    Aaron Ross held his annual football camp in Tyler on Saturday.Aaron Ross held his annual football camp in Tyler on Saturday.

    This year's Aaron Ross football camp technically got started Friday night as 15 lucky kids went on a shopping spree with the two-time Super Bowl winner at Academy Sports. The end goal was simple, stock up on apparel to look sharp on Saturday at Rose Stadium. Ross and the campers hit the field at 9 o'clock for the annual event.

    More >>

    This year's Aaron Ross football camp technically got started Friday night as 15 lucky kids went on a shopping spree with the two-time Super Bowl winner at Academy Sports. The end goal was simple, stock up on apparel to look sharp on Saturday at Rose Stadium. Ross and the campers hit the field at 9 o'clock for the annual event.

    More >>

  • Jeff Traylor excited for 2017 season with SMU

    Jeff Traylor excited for 2017 season with SMU

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:54:56 GMT
    Jeff Traylor is excited for 2017 season with SMU.Jeff Traylor is excited for 2017 season with SMU.
    At the college level, SEC media days took place this week, The Big 12 kicks off its media days on Monday as does the American Athletic Conference. Before he starts the grind of the 2017 season with SMU, associate head coach Jeff Traylor was back in his hometown of Gilmer earlier this week to help put on the 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy. Traylor covered a wide variety of topics with the media, including his high expectations for the Mustangs this year. Teaming up with fellow...More >>
    At the college level, SEC media days took place this week, The Big 12 kicks off its media days on Monday as does the American Athletic Conference. Before he starts the grind of the 2017 season with SMU, associate head coach Jeff Traylor was back in his hometown of Gilmer earlier this week to help put on the 11th annual East Texas Passing Academy. Traylor covered a wide variety of topics with the media, including his high expectations for the Mustangs this year. Teaming up with fellow...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly