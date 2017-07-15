Aaron Ross puts on annual football camp in Tyler

This year's Aaron Ross football camp technically got started Friday night as 15 lucky kids went on a shopping spree with the two-time Super Bowl winner

at Academy Sports. The end goal was simple, stock up on apparel to look sharp on Saturday at Rose Stadium.

Ross and the campers hit the field at 9 o'clock for the annual event. Athletes of all ages went through various drills and tested their skills in one on one competition.

The former John Tyler and Longhorns star had plenty of coaching help this year. Fellow JT product and current Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. made an appearance.

Ross who won a national championship with Texas in 2005 also ended his college career by winning the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to best

defensive back. The East Texan has always been a winner and Saturday, he wanted to teach the kids how to be successful in life.



