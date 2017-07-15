Funeral service scheduled for pastor killed in Tyler plane crash - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Funeral service scheduled for pastor killed in Tyler plane crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Trevor Morris ( Source: KLTV) Trevor Morris ( Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A funeral service has been scheduled for a man killed in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

William Robert Walls III, 62, of Huntsville, was killed along with Pastor Trevor Morris, 39, of Murchison when the plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Morris' funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro. The church is located at 20022 SH 31 East in Brownsboro. 

  • John Tyler advances to national 7 on 7 tournament title game

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:48:17 GMT
    John Tyler is showing off its "Beast Texas" muscles this weekend at the USA Football national 7 on 7 tournament in Frisco. The Lions went 6 and 1 in pool play on Friday and claimed the third seed out of 16 teams in the championship bracket Saturday afternoon. And how about this. JT made a run all the way to the title game by winning its first three championship bracket contests.

  • Aaron Ross has message for East Texas NFL rookies

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:43:28 GMT
    Back in the 2007 NFL Draft, Ross was selected in the first round by the Giants and went onto play five seasons in New York before jumping to Jacksonville and then back to the Giants. Point is, having been through the fire, Ross has a good message for the dozen or so East Texans including recent first round pick Patrick Mahomes and second round selection Tyus Bowser ..

  • Van Zandt County still in need of tornado clean-up volunteers

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:28:02 GMT
    It’s been nearly three months since fatal tornadoes tore through Van Zandt County. Officials said they still need volunteers. 

