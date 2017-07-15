Funeral service scheduled for pastor killed in Tyler plane crash

A funeral service has been scheduled for a man killed in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

William Robert Walls III, 62, of Huntsville, was killed along with Pastor Trevor Morris, 39, of Murchison when the plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Morris' funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro. The church is located at 20022 SH 31 East in Brownsboro.

