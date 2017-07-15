Tyler man sentenced to life after multiple child sexual assault - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man sentenced to life after multiple child sexual assault charges

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Buddy Wayne Wiley ( Source: Smith County Jail records) Buddy Wayne Wiley ( Source: Smith County Jail records)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A man was sentenced to life in prison on three charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

According to Smith County Jail records, Buddy Wayne Wiley, 51 of Tyler, was sentenced to life on Friday by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. 

Wiley was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 30, 2014. A third charge was added on May 5, 2014.

Wiley plead guilty to all three first degree felony charges. 

Records indicate that Wiley's sentence began on Friday with a jail credit of 586 days. 

