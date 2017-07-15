Kilgore holds American Food Fair Contest

Music, horseback riding, and an old fashioned food fair contest marked the celebration of small town life and patriotism in one East Texas city.

It was the inaugural Kilgore American Fair Food Contest and freedom celebration.

In a continuation of the July freedom celebration, downtown Kilgore was turned into something out of a Norman Rockwell painting.

"This is the first annual what we call the red, white and blue state of mind. It includes a food contest to enter pies, jellies, pickles, cakes," says Kilgore Main Street Manager Carol Windham.

The event brought together people from the community.



"It's the kind of community we think small town America should be. This is what we should be teaching our kids how we engage them and teach them patriotism," says Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck.

In a state fair type format, only home-made items could be entered for an old fashioned judging.

A joy for bakers like Jean Mack-Laird, who's had a little practice.



"I just thought they wouldn't have enough, and I just did it to help them out. This was my last fling," laughed Laird.

The popularity of television cooking shows inspired many to give it a try.



"I think that's probably it for a lot of people. A lot of people see the cooking competitions and say I can do that. I've seen a couple where I say, I can probably do it better than that," says Casey Moehring who entered a turtle cheesecake.

The throwback event is another way for Kilgore to revitalize downtown, and for the simplest reason.



"We just think this is the way all small towns should be. It's a piece of Americana, apple pie, and it's community," Selleck.

And in a surprise, Congressman Louis Gohmert d ropped in for the fun.



"I love being here, except for my four years in the army I've never lived anywhere but East Texas, I never want to live any but East Texas. I just love East Texas," Gohmert said.



Ribbons were awarded for first second and third place in each food category.



