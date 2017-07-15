Juveniles identified in East Texas auto burglaries

A string of auto burglaries in two East Texas cities has wrapped up as several juvenile suspects are identified.

Security video from a Hughes Springs homeowner shows at least four individuals roaming a neighborhood- looking for unlocked cars.

A second security video from Daingerfield showed a similar character with a tee-shirt worn on the head.

Hughes Springs police say after KLTV 7's story aired, a Cass County parent got phone calls from friends identifying his son as one of the people in the videos.

The parent confronted their child, found the stolen firearm, and got the other juveniles in the case identified.

Police say all juvenile suspects are turning themselves in.

Previous: Car burglars hit Daingerfield, Hughes Springs

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.