Van Zandt County still in need of volunteers to assist in tornado clean-up

It’s been nearly three months since fatal tornadoes tore through Van Zandt County. Officials said they still need volunteers.

According to county officials they have seen a dramatic decrease in volunteers in past weeks.



David and Elaine Allan have been discharged from the hospital but are still trying to heal after surviving an EF-4 tornado on April 29th.



"Within a matter of seconds the floor of the house started raising end for end. I don't know how high it got but the next thing I knew is we ended up in a field behind where the house used to be," David Allen said.



David only had minor injuries, his wife Elaine spent 25 days in the hospital and has had five surgeries.



"We're here by the grace of God and that's the only reason. There is no human reason we should have walked away from that property," David Allen said.



David said the storm completely changed the landscape of their property.



"It looked like a war zone down there. Trees were down everywhere. Power lines where down," David Allen said.



He said with the help of the community he and his family were able to do a year's worth of work in a matter of weeks.



"We've got a huge amount of volunteers hundreds of volunteers literally hundreds. People volunteering with their hands and rakes and shovels," David Allen said.



But the work is far from over, Van Zandt county officials say there is still a big need for volunteers. Specifically those with large equipment, like backhoe, excavators, bobcat and bulldozers. There is also need for fence repair.



"There is still a good amount of clean up left to do. Even our property the fences are just totally gone all that's got to be rebuilt," David Allen said.



Officials said they are also looking for larger groups to come in volunteer and walk fields picking up debris.



The volunteer reception center is only open on a as needed to basis to volunteer call the assistance hotline at 903-502-0151.

