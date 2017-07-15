Honda issues recall for Accords - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Honda issues recall for Accords

By Kendyl Turner, GMET Weekend Producer
Honda has issued a recall for Accords produced between 2013 and 2016.

The recall follows multiple reports of battery sensors causing fires in the engine.

Honda says there has been no reported injuries and they will begin notifying owners later this month.

To see if your car is included in the recall click here.

