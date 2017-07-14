Family, friends gather at vigil for plane crash victims: 'We weren't ready to let him go'

Family and friends come together in prayer at vigil

People kneel at the alter in Rock Hill Baptist Church

Friends, family, and community members gathered tonight inside the Rock Hill Baptist Church to honor and mourn the victims of Thursday’s fatal plane crash, William Robert Walls III and Trevor Morris.

Those who came consoled and supported the victims' families.

“We're all a part of the family of God, so we just come and support one another,” says Leslie Sexton, a friend of Morris’s family.

Many of the people who attended were members of Morris’ church, Union Hill Baptist.

“He’ll be missed, I mean he was well-liked by everybody he knew,” says James Knight, a member of Union Hill. “There just won’t be another one like him.”

Morris’s grandparents were also in attendance, sitting in the front pew.

“He was ready, but we weren’t ready to let him go,” says Francas Cantrell, Morris’s grandmother.

After an opening prayer some approached the alter, knelt and took a moment on their own.

“We just have to pray and follow God’s plan,” says Cantrell.

Others sat in the pews, putting their arms around friends. Throughout the church, many tears were shed, but fond memories along with smiles were shared.

“He left a legacy; he is just a great guy to celebrate,” says Sexton, speaking of Morris.

Those who felt the pain of loss found comfort in each other and God's plan.

“We put it in God’s hands and let him deal with it,” says Knight.

As of Friday night, no funeral arrangements have been made for Walls or Morris.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.