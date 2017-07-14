East Texas Track Club to compete in TAAF and USA Junior Olympics

This weekend in Longview, the East Texas Track Club will be competing at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Track and Field state qualifier. Representing this club, roughly 20 athletes from ages 8 to 18 will lace up their spikes for a shot at state.

East Texas Track Club will also be present at the USA Junior Olympics by triple jumper Robert Draper and javelin thrower Kaiti Kelley, in the coming weeks.

"I know it means a lot to me, to be able to represent East Texas. I haven't really been competing a long time with them. But to go and represent them, this is an awesome team, so I'm excited to represent," said Kaiti Kelley, Junior Olympic competitor.



