15 East Texans attending Aaron Ross football camp this weekend, surprised with shopping spree.

To prep for his free football camp, former NFL corner back and John Tyler alumn Aaron Ross teamed up with Academy Sports and Outdoors and Trinity Mother Francis to surprise 15 East Texas athletes.

Ross went from two-time super bowl champ to these kids personal shopper. Helping them all pick out cleats, gloves, socks, and shorts, Ross made sure all lucky 15 had everything they needed to hit the turf at Rose Stadium.

After it was all said and done, Ross was the one left saying thank you to his community for helping him give back a little more than last year.

"To have Academy really support us and jump on board with Trinity Mother Francis, it means a lot. Especially to the kids and having them have a chance to come out and have some cleats and gear to wear out to the camp. So many times I go to the camp and kids can't afford to have football cleats or shorts to wear. So they just come out in their school clothes. For Academy to be this generous to give them a shopping spree and get what they need to come to the camp tomorrow, its a huge thank you to them," said Ross, former John Tyler Lion and NFL corner back.



