Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP) is a private non-profit corporation established in 1965 to offer a variety of programs and services to assist low-income individuals and families. Individual programs are designed and implemented to address specific problems, but the combined programs provide a broad base of support for the residents of twenty seven counties in East Texas who are served by the agency.
Visit the website for more information: http://get-cap.org/
The Smith County Sheriff's Office partnered with Carter Blood Care today to host a blood drive in honor of two of their own, Detective Sherman Dollison and Detective Josh Hill.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office partnered with Carter Blood Care today to host a blood drive in honor of two of their own, Detective Sherman Dollison and Detective Josh Hill.More >>
A $200,000 bond has been set for a Longview man who stole an ambulance July 12.More >>
A $200,000 bond has been set for a Longview man who stole an ambulance July 12.More >>
The wreckage from that plane crash, near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, has been removed from the scene Friday afternoon.More >>
The wreckage from that plane crash, near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, has been removed from the scene Friday afternoon.More >>
Thousands of East Texans have already been victimized, for millions of dollars.More >>
Thousands of East Texans have already been victimized, for millions of dollars.More >>
An Anderson County Jury found 64 year old Stephyn Prine of Slocum, Texas, Guilty of the felony offenses of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Sexual Abuse of a ChildMore >>
An Anderson County Jury found 64 year old Stephyn Prine of Slocum, Texas, Guilty of the felony offenses of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Sexual Abuse of a ChildMore >>