Greater East Texas Community Action Program - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Greater East Texas Community Action Program

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KLTV/KTRE) -

Greater East Texas Community Action Program (GETCAP) is a private non-profit corporation established in 1965 to offer a variety of programs and services to assist low-income individuals and families.  Individual programs are designed and implemented to address specific problems, but the combined programs provide a broad base of support for the residents of twenty seven counties in East Texas who are served by the agency. 

Visit the website for more information: http://get-cap.org/

Powered by Frankly