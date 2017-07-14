Hallsville ISD's Bobcat Stadium closed after lighting fixture collapses

Bobcat stadium in Hallsville is closed until further notice after one of the lighting fixtures on the east side of the stadium collapsed.

The structure, which is about 100-feet tall, fell onto the bathroom on the visitor’s side of the field. The collapse left an imprint on the adjacent parking lot.

A nearby resident said the fallen pole was removed Thursday.

School officials did not return calls or emails about what caused the lighting fixture to fall, or when the stadium will reopen.

