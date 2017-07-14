Fatal plane crash wreckage removed from crash site

The wreckage from that plane crash, near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, was removed from the scene Friday afternoon.

Officials identified the pilot of that plane as 62-year-old William Walls III of Huntsville. We're told he was a retired Southwest Airlines pilot.

Walls and his passenger, 39-year-old, Trevor Morris were killed when the plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff.

Pieces of a downed aircraft were removed from a small pond Friday afternoon.

"We've got pretty much open field surrounded by trees I don't see a real wreckage path," said Air Safety Investigator Craig Hatch.

What was left of the plane sat near the crash as the NTSB continued their investigation into the fatal crash?

"We are on site documenting what's there, what's not there what's correct what's not correct," Hatch said.

The Piper PA-31 twin engine went down around 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

"The aircraft had some sort of a problem. We don't have any air traffic control tapes or any reports from the pilot that he was actually having an issue but obviously the aircraft was seen descending," Hatch said.

Investigators walked for about 30 minutes to find the crash site and when they did they found the plane had nosedived near a small private pond.

“It appears to be the left side of the aircraft near the nose of the aircraft so it probably impacted the ground at an angled steep dive is really the indication of how it impacted the terrain," Hatch said.

Once all the pieces were removed, the plane and its dismembered parts were loaded for transport to a salvage facility.

"From there were are going to do a little more in a detailed examination of the engines and the airframe," Hatch said.

A hazmat crew was also on the scene cleaning up jet fuel from the pond. The NTSB will also be looking into the medical history of the victims. Investigators said a preliminary report will be available in 10 business days.

It could be months before a probable cause report is ready.

