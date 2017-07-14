Man who stole ambulance gets $200,000 bond

A $200,000 bond has been set for a Longview man who stole an ambulance July 12.

Daniel Shaklee was arrested and charged with theft greater than $300,000 after he took a short joy ride in a Longview Fire Department ambulance.

Shaklee had been transported to a Longview hospital. Once inside he refused treatment and walked out. He then got in the ambulance he was transported in and drove away. Shaklee was tracked down a short time later and arrested by a fire marshal.

Shaklee remains in the Gregg County Jail.

