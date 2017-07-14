Balsamic roasted strawberry shortcake with honey + black pepper marscapone by Pearl's Kitchen

Hannah Parker, owner and chef at Pearl's Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a fabulous recipe she created to use this season's sweetest, juiciest berries.
SHORTCAKES
2 C All - Purpose Flour
4 t Baking Powder
3/4 t Salt
2 T Sugar
1/4 C Butter, cold
1 C Half and Half
Demerara Sugar, to sprinkle on tops
BALSAMIC ROASTED STRAWBERRIES
2 LB Strawberries, hulled and quartered
1/4 C Balsamic Vinegar
1/4 C Honey
HONEY + BLACK PEPPER MASCARPONE
8 oz Mascarpone
1 T Black Pepper, fresh cracked
3 T Honey
*Preheat oven to 450*F.
SHORTCAKES
1. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl.
2. Cut in butter until it is pea-sized.
3. Stir in half and half until combined.
4. Drop dollops on a prepared sheet pan, approximately the amount of 1/4 cup.
5. Sprinkle demerara sugar on tops, and bake for 15 - 18 minutes until browned.
6. Cool before serving.
BALSAMIC ROASTED STRAWBERRIES
1. Toss quartered strawberries with balsamic and honey.
2. Spread evenly onto a sheet pan, roast for 30 minutes, or until softened and liquid is
thickened.
3. Allow to cool before serving.
HONEY + BLACK PEPPER MASCARPONE
1. Stir together honey, black pepper, and mascarpone.
2. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Serves 6 - 8
