Balsamic roasted strawberry shortcake with honey + black pepper marscapone by Pearl's Kitchen

Hannah Parker, owner and chef at Pearl's Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a fabulous recipe she created to use this season's sweetest, juiciest berries.



SHORTCAKES

2 C All - Purpose Flour

4 t Baking Powder

3/4 t Salt

2 T Sugar

1/4 C Butter, cold

1 C Half and Half

Demerara Sugar, to sprinkle on tops



BALSAMIC ROASTED STRAWBERRIES

2 LB Strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/4 C Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 C Honey



HONEY + BLACK PEPPER MASCARPONE

8 oz Mascarpone

1 T Black Pepper, fresh cracked

3 T Honey

*Preheat oven to 450*F.



SHORTCAKES

1. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl.

2. Cut in butter until it is pea-sized.

3. Stir in half and half until combined.

4. Drop dollops on a prepared sheet pan, approximately the amount of 1/4 cup.

5. Sprinkle demerara sugar on tops, and bake for 15 - 18 minutes until browned.

6. Cool before serving.



BALSAMIC ROASTED STRAWBERRIES

1. Toss quartered strawberries with balsamic and honey.

2. Spread evenly onto a sheet pan, roast for 30 minutes, or until softened and liquid is

thickened.

3. Allow to cool before serving.

HONEY + BLACK PEPPER MASCARPONE

1. Stir together honey, black pepper, and mascarpone.

2. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Serves 6 - 8

