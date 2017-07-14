Gov. Abbott formally announces he's running for re-election - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gov. Abbott formally announces he's running for re-election

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KLTV) -

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially announced his campaign for re-election next year.

Friday afternoon, Abbott announced his plan to run again for Texas Governor. He made the announcement in San Antonio, the same place where he unveiled his gubernatorial campaign, four years ago.

It's unclear who will challenge him. No major Democrat has expressed interest at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly