Blood drive for Smith County Detectives has 'overwhelming' turn out

The Smith County Sheriff's Office partnered with Carter Blood Care today to host a blood drive in honor of two of their own, Detective Sherman Dollison and Detective Josh Hill.

Dollison was shot multiple times during the Smith County Courthouse shooting in 2005 and is now on dialysis and in need of a kidney transplant. After being tested and discovering that he is a match Hill, will give Dollison one of his kidneys. Blood will be needed for the surgeries.

The blood drive, which took place at the sheriff’s office, had a large turnout of fellow sheriffs and community members.

“We have a really great turn out, over 50 so far and tons of people are waiting to donate,” says Detective Nikki Keegan.

Those who came out were happy to donate their blood and time for two men who they say “give to their community every day.”

“To give an organ donation to his partner that’s the biggest sacrifice to make,” says Tony Dana who donated blood at today's drive. “So for me to come down and give just a little bit of my time today that’s really nothing to ask, so I wasn’t going to miss it”

Those who missed the drive but are still wanting to give blood can visit Carter Blood Care, in Tyler and donate in Dollison’s name.

