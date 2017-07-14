Area agencies discuss credit card fraud, identity theft cases

Five people have been arrested after a monthslong multiagency investigation into a credit card fraud and identity theft ring. More arrests are expected.

During a Friday afternoon press conference, officials discussed the investigation.

"This is not something you as a customer or consumer are going to locate," one official said of the devices.

Authorities say the devices are internal skimmers that are installed inside the gas pumps.

Although multiple people have been arrested and officials are searching for others, at this time identities are not being released of some of those people since the investigation is ongoing.

Those in custody include Emilio Francisco Alvarez, Hilda Perez de la Guardia, Eligio Diegez-Arias, Nolberto Neranjo Rivera and Yamiel Alvarez-Guerra. Those wanted include Jorge Rodon-Martinez and Leidy Labrada DeGuardia.

Back in April, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sherrif's Office began receiving reports that residents were experiencing identity theft. What followed involved months of investigation.

Officials say the groups appear to be organized cells that have been found in multiple cities.

Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Secret Service, Bullard Police Department, Houston Police Department, ICE and Homeland Security are all involved in the large-scale ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement officials also discussed ways for residents to protect themselves and their businesses.

Officials say the safest thing to do is pay in cash.

