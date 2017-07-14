Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after weeklong tryout

From Kilgore College

KILGORE, TEXAS- Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a week-long process of 89 “hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2017-18 Rangerette line.

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 72.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

New freshman members of the 2017-18 Rangerettes, listed by hometown: