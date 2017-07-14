Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after weeklong tryout - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after weeklong tryout

From Kilgore College

KILGORE, TEXAS- Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a week-long process of 89 “hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2017-18 Rangerette line.

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 72.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

New freshman members of the 2017-18 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:

  • Abilene, TX: Kelsey Little
  • Arlington, TX: Kyra Gaskill
  • Austin, TX: Lindy Foster
  • Austin, TX: Rachel Green
  • Caddo Mills, TX: Kennadie Drews
  • Dallas, TX: Lucille White
  • Deer Park, TX: Ashley Fuertes
  • Deer Park, TX: Alyssa Zertuche
  • Dripping Springs: Alyssa Rivera
  • Edinburg, TX: Kenedie Casares
  • Flower Mound, TX: Penelope Heth
  • Flower Mound, TX: Nicole Vickers
  • Fort Worth, TX: Lexie Kieschnick
  • Houston, TX: Alyssa Moreno
  • Katy, TX: Michelle Miller
  • Kilgore, TX: Ryan Wayne
  • Kingwood, TX: Courtney Knight
  • La Porte, TX: Blaine Miller
  • Leander, TX: Cierra Birmingham
  • Lewisville, TX: Sydney Mooty
  • Lufkin, TX: Haley Carlile
  • McKinney, TX: Lauren Casey
  • Mount Belvieu, TX: Sara Aguillard
  • Mount Pleasant, TX: Madison Blalock
  • Nacogdoches, TX: Haley Hockenberry
  • Nederland, TX: Kaitlyn Harvey
  • New Braunfels, TX: Franklyn Stamps
  • North Richland Hills, TX: McKenna Fairbanks
  • North Richland Hills, TX: Kandace Tuttle
  • Plano, TX: Julia Kimberlin
  • Port Neches, TX: Allison Klima
  • Port Neches, TX: Bailee Scott
  • Rhome, TX: Abigail Lyon
  • Rockwall, TX: Cameron Ballenger
  • Tyler, TX: Ashlyn Fleet
  • Tyler, TX: Veronica Sundin
Powered by Frankly