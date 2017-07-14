Rangerettes select 36 freshmen after weeklong tryout

From Kilgore College
KILGORE, TEXAS- Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 36 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team this morning.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminates a week-long process of 89 “hopefuls” vying for a coveted position on the 2017-18 Rangerette line.
The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 72.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
New freshman members of the 2017-18 Rangerettes, listed by hometown:
- Abilene, TX: Kelsey Little
- Arlington, TX: Kyra Gaskill
- Austin, TX: Lindy Foster
- Austin, TX: Rachel Green
- Caddo Mills, TX: Kennadie Drews
- Dallas, TX: Lucille White
- Deer Park, TX: Ashley Fuertes
- Deer Park, TX: Alyssa Zertuche
- Dripping Springs: Alyssa Rivera
- Edinburg, TX: Kenedie Casares
- Flower Mound, TX: Penelope Heth
- Flower Mound, TX: Nicole Vickers
- Fort Worth, TX: Lexie Kieschnick
- Houston, TX: Alyssa Moreno
- Katy, TX: Michelle Miller
- Kilgore, TX: Ryan Wayne
- Kingwood, TX: Courtney Knight
- La Porte, TX: Blaine Miller
- Leander, TX: Cierra Birmingham
- Lewisville, TX: Sydney Mooty
- Lufkin, TX: Haley Carlile
- McKinney, TX: Lauren Casey
- Mount Belvieu, TX: Sara Aguillard
- Mount Pleasant, TX: Madison Blalock
- Nacogdoches, TX: Haley Hockenberry
- Nederland, TX: Kaitlyn Harvey
- New Braunfels, TX: Franklyn Stamps
- North Richland Hills, TX: McKenna Fairbanks
- North Richland Hills, TX: Kandace Tuttle
- Plano, TX: Julia Kimberlin
- Port Neches, TX: Allison Klima
- Port Neches, TX: Bailee Scott
- Rhome, TX: Abigail Lyon
- Rockwall, TX: Cameron Ballenger
- Tyler, TX: Ashlyn Fleet
- Tyler, TX: Veronica Sundin