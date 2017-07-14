Prayer vigil tonight for two killed in Tyler plane crash

A prayer vigil will be held tonight for the two men killed in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.

William Robert Walls III, 62, of Huntsville, was killed along with Trevor Morris, 39, of Murchison when the plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

A vigil is being held tonight at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 7 p.m. The church is located at 20022 SH 31 East in Brownsboro. Everyone is invited to attend.

