Prayer vigil Friday night for two killed in Tyler plane crash

Friends, family, and community members gathered tonight inside the Rock Hill Baptist Church, to honor and mourn the victims of yesterday’s fatal plane crash.More >>
A prayer vigil will be held tonight for the two men killed in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.More >>
Another round of auto burglars have hit East Texas, this time two communities.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office partnered with Carter Blood Care today to host a blood drive in honor of two of their own, Detective Sherman Dollison and Detective Josh Hill.More >>
