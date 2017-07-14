Tyler PD investigating after man struck by City bus on Broadway, Elm

Tyler Police is on the scene of a wreck involving a pedestrian on Broadway and Line Street.

According to Tyler police, a Tyler city bus was turning right on to Broadway when a man walked out in front of the bus. Authorities say the man was hurt but, managed to get up and walk.

At this time it is unknown if the driver of the bus will receive a citation.

Tyler PD says the City of Tyler will investigate this incident.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.