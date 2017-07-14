Rollover accident in Smith County, report of driver pinned inside vehicle

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Smith County.

The wreck occurred at Highway 271 and County Road 353.

According to DPS, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle that rolled over reportedly struck the other vehicle from behind.

DPS officials tell KLTV the driver was cited for failure to control speed.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.