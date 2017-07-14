Henderson County man arrested for possession of meth

A Henderson County man was arrested in Seven Points on Thursday for possession of methamphetamine.

Billy Charles Hogue Jr., 60, of Tool, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Hogue was seen walking on Highway 274 by a deputy. The deputy knew Hogue had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The deputy made contact with Hogue, placed him under arrest for the warrant, and charged him with possession for of the illegal substance.

Hogue is currently in the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment. His bond has been set at $8,500.

