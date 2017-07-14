Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Tyler airport

Officials have released the identity of the pilot in a fatal plane crash Thursday morning.

William Robert Walls III, 62, of Huntsville, was killed along with Trevor Morris,39, of Murchison when the plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

City officials say the Piper PA-31, private twin-engine plane, went down after 8 a.m., Thursday.

According to Preston Burton, President of Burton Oil Service Operations, and part owner of the plane, Walls was piloting the plane that was carrying Morris, the Vice President of Burton Oil Services, to Midland.

Walls was a member of The Ark Church in Conroe. KLTV reached out to members of the church for comment. Out of respect for the family, they declined to comment Thursday but said he was a beloved member.

Walls was a retired Southwest Airlines pilot.

Sgt. Jean Dark, Public Information Officer for DPS says the crash remains under investigation by officials from the NTSB and the FAA.

A prayer vigil will be held tonight at Rock Hill Baptist Church at 7 p.m. for both Walls and Morris. The church is located at 20022 SH 31 East in Brownsboro.

