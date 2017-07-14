Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy, very warm & humid with a chance for afternoon showers, storms. Highs in the mid 90s

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Warm and humid this morning with fair skies. Skies become partly cloudy later today with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s. The high humidity will play a role in how it feels outside, so heat index values will reach the upper 90s. Once again, there is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any rain will develop after lunch and dissipate by evening. A weak cold front moves into East Texas tomorrow. There's no push of cold air behind this front, but it will increase the chance for rain this weekend. Saturday clouds will increase through the day with the most likely chance for rain in the afternoon and early evening. Some showers and storms could produce heavy downpours along with lightning and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy for much of the day Sunday with likely chances for scattered showers off and on through the day. Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 70s during the morning hours and the lower 90s during the afternoons. Chances for rain continue into early next week, but decrease quickly by midweek. With more sunshine and much drier conditions, temperatures will be on the rise. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.