John Tyler excited for national 7 on 7 tournament

Before the John Tyler football team fully turns its attention towards fall camp and the 2017 season, the Lions will compete for a national title in 7 on 7.

JT didn't make the state tournament a couple weeks ago, but has been invited to play in the USA Football 7 on 7 national tourney this weekend in Frisco. The Lions are one of 16 teams in the field, and will begin pool play Friday.

This will be a great experience for John Tyler who has to replace Division I signees in quarterback Bryson Smith and wide receiver Damion Miller from a season ago.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.