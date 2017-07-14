Lufkin players going through different type of workout this week

It's being called "Hell Week" in Lufkin. From Wednesday through Friday, instead of hitting the weight room, athletes are out on the field going through

military type training.

Around 90 guys are participating in the three day event, which is being run by five Army drill sergeants from the recruiting center in Lufkin.



This is the first time Panthers athletic director and head football coach Todd Quick has had his seventh through 12th graders take on this challenge, but its safe to say, team chemistry and leadership skills are already being built.



