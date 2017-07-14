Seven SFA players including East Texan Tamrick Pace on SLC prese - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Seven SFA players including East Texan Tamrick Pace on SLC preseason teams

Tamrick Pace made SLC preseason second team. Tamrick Pace made SLC preseason second team.
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

The SEC will release its preseason poll and all-conference teams on Friday. We will have to wait until Southland Conference media days next week to
see where Stephen F. Austin is picked to finish, but several Jacks received preseason love on Thursday.

A total of seven players earned preseason all-conference honors, including first teamers offensive lineman Josh Keith, defensive end John Franklin, and punt returner Trae Hart.

East Texan Tamrick Pace received second team honors. The sophomore from Brownsboro led the Jacks in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns
in 2016. Pace ranks second all-time in program history among freshman in each category.

