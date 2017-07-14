Another day, another preseason honor for Travin Howard - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Another day, another preseason honor for Travin Howard

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Another day, and another preseason honor for Travin Howard. The TCU linebacker has been selected to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski trophy, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Howard, who appeared on the preseason All-Big 12 team for the upcoming 2017 season, is also on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik award, which is given to the defensive player of the year..

Set to be a senior, the former Longview Lobo earned first team All-Big 12 honors in 2016 after leading the Horned Frogs and conference with 130 tackles, which was good for ninth nationally.

Howard will represent TCU at Big 12 media days on Monday.

