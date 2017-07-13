Restaurant Reports: 5 eateries with perfect scores

Five of a kind: this week, five restaurants have some perfect scores to brag about when it comes to keeping a clean kitchen.

In Longview,

Jimmy Johns at 510 East Loop 281.

No critical violations, no demerits.

El Pollo Cachucan at 2820 West Loop 281.

No critical violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,

FD's Grill House at 8934 South Broadway.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Subway #62271 at 101 East Eight Street.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Razoo's Cajun Cafe at 7011 South Broadway.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.