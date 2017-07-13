Church reacts to plane crash victim's death: 'There will never be another Trevor'

An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The passenger has been identified by his family as 39-year-old Trevor Morris. Morris served as a pastor at Union Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro since 2009.

The church Business Administrator, Steve Goodrich said, “Sometimes a pastor is just a pastor, but Trevor was a friend”.



Church leaders say Morris' goal was to grow the congregation's discipleship, so they would then share the word of the Lord with others.



Although the community is mourning, Goodrich says Trevor would have wanted them to move forward.

“There will never be another Trevor, but we'll have another pastor and we trust in the Lord that He is in control. We don’t always understand it, and our hearts are broken, but we'll move on. "



Union Hill Baptist Church will still host service this Sunday as regularly scheduled.

