Church reacts to plane crash victim's death: 'There will never be another Trevor'

Another day, and another preseason honor for Travin Howard. The TCU linebacker has been selected to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski trophy, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.More >>
Another day, and another preseason honor for Travin Howard. The TCU linebacker has been selected to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski trophy, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.More >>
An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
An East Texas pastor and one other person died in a plane crash Thursday near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
"Mail was the most important thing. To get news from home, and I tried to write him every day. This just makes me feel wonderful. There's nothing
I think is more important," she says.
"Mail was the most important thing. To get news from home, and I tried to write him every day. This just makes me feel wonderful. There's nothing
I think is more important," she says.
Crews inside the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport's control tower were among the first witnesses of Thursday’s crash.More >>
Crews inside the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport's control tower were among the first witnesses of Thursday’s crash.More >>