Longview nursing home residents make 'care packs' for troops in Afghanistan

An East Texas retirement home is doing their part to make sure our men and women serving overseas know that they are not forgotten.



In March, residents and staff of Summer Meadows Nursing Home in Longview started putting together care boxes for troops of Echo company, stationed

in Afghanistan.



"We want them to know that they're not forgotten, that we still think of them and support them and would like to boost their morale. Donations of staff, churches and family members make this possible every month until they get to come home," says Summer Meadows Activity Director Tana Pierce.



"They're away from home, away from their families, serving our country," says Summer Meadows resident Jimmy Rolls, a national guard veteran.

The project is close the heart of Pauline Downing. Her husband was in the navy in World War II.



"Mail was the most important thing. To get news from home, and I tried to write him every day. This just makes me feel wonderful. There's nothing

I think is more important," she says.



For Tana Pierce, it's much closer. Her son Brett Pierce is in Echo company.



"There's 90 soldiers and he's one of them. My grandson just turned a year old the end of January, and my son was deployed in February. So I'm sure

a lot of service members over there have family members they're anxious to get back home to," Pierce says.



The boxes contain the usual things they miss from home, along with something priceless: the message that their service won't be forgotten.



"I'm praying for them and hope they get to come home soon," Rolls says.



"We have not forgotten them," Downing says.



Organizers say the packages should be delivered to the troops within two weeks. They will continue to send packages to them each month until their expected return in December.



